Award-winners are back at village club

FOLK music nights will resume at Nettlebed village club next month.

Organised by Nettlebed Folk Club, the Monday night concerts have been a regular fixture at the High Street venue since 1991, though the club itself has been going since 1975, having started life at the former Bull Inn.

First up next month are Scottish five-piece Breabach, who last year celebrated their 15th anniversary a month before the start of the first coronavirus lockdown.

Breabach are Megan Henderson (fiddle, vocals), James Lindsay (double bass, vocals), Conal McDonagh (bagpipes, whistle, vocals), Calum MacCrimmon (bagpipes, whistle, bouzouki, vocals), and Ewan Robertson (guitar, vocals, cajon). The band have previously been named live act of the year at the Scottish Trad Music Awards.

Folk nights organiser Mike Sanderson said: “Breabach unite deep roots in the Highland and Island tradition with the innovative musical ferment of their Glasgow base.

“They have released six increasingly acclaimed albums and are securely ranked among Scotland’s most skilled and imaginative vocal and instrumental folk acts.”

Tickets for the concert on September 13 cost £17 in advance. Doors open shortly before 8pm. To book, call 01628 636620 or visit www.

nettlebedfolkclub.co.uk