Church jazz

A JAZZ concert will be held at St Leonard’s Church in Watlington on Thursday, September 23 at 7pm.

It will feature the Cat Among the Pigeons Quartet and Radio 3 presenter Alyn Shipton.

For tickets, visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/jazz-
club-tickets-166033176701

