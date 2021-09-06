Concerts at theatre strike the right note

MUSIC fans are in for a treat at the Kenton Theatre this month, with four concerts across a range of genres.

Jazz returns to the New Street venue on Wednesday at 8pm with a performance by the Max Wright Trio featuring pianist Jason Rebello and double bass player Yuri Goloubev.

With band leader Max Wright on drums, the trio will be playing a mixture of their own compositions and interpretations of jazz classics.

Expect strong lyrical melodies with gripping band interaction and ferocious soloing.

Tickets cost £26 and the show has a running time of 110 minutes, including a

20-minute interval.

On Friday, September 17, at 8pm tribute band Abba Sensation will be paying homage to the timeless pop of Björn, Benny, Agnetha and Anni Frid.

Band member Melody French said: “We are so looking forward to returning to the Kenton.

“Last time we visited it was a sell-out concert and the atmosphere was absolutely electric.

“Henley certainly knows how to rock and we cannot wait to get back.”

Tickets cost £21 with concessions £19.50.

The following night it is the turn of doo-wop legends The Drifters to be honoured when Soul Kinda Wonderful take to the stage.

The four-man band were winners at the National Tribute Awards in 2013, 2016 and 2017.

Lead vocalist Richie Sampson has performed alongside former members of The Drifters including Ray Lewis, Billy Lewis, Butch Leake and Roy Hemmings.

The band aims to breathe new life into classic Drifters’ hits such as Under the Boardwalk, Save the Last Dance for Me, Up on the Roof and Kissin’ in the Back Row of the Movies.

They also pay tribute to the solo hits of original Drifters members Ben E King, Clyde McPhatter and Johnny Moore.

Other classic Motown and soul favourites from artists such as the Four Tops and the Temptations also feature in the show, which starts at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £23 with concessions £21.

On Thursday, September 23, The Salts are bringing the Songs of the Sea to Henley.

The five-man group will perform original material together with their own interpretations of popular sea shanties.

All seasoned musicians, The Salts play a range of instruments and specialise in vocal harmonies.

Having gone down a storm at venues such as Wilton’s Music Hall, they are aiming to get everybody singing and dancing along.

Tickets cost £19 with concessions £17.50.

For more information and to book, visit www.kentontheatre.co.uk