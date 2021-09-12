Choir serving up music and afternoon tea at church

HENLEY’S Aliquando Chamber Choir will be performing their first concert since November 2019 when they present Music and Afternoon Tea at Sacred Heart Church in Vicarage Road at 3pm on Sunday, September 26.

The concert will feature a selection of pieces drawn from the choir’s concerts over the past 10 years, including by composers Morten Lauridsen, Eric Whitaker, Monteverdi and Frank Bridge.

Choir director Anne Evans said: “For the past 18 months we have been rehearsing on Zoom. It has not been ideal, but with the help of our wonderful accompanist Joanna Miller Shepherd we have been able to keep singing and keep in touch with each other.

“This concert is an opportunity for us all to perform together again, which we are really looking forward to.

“Obviously things are not quite back to ‘normal’ as there are still some challenges to putting on a live concert, but it will be wonderful for the choir to sing to an audience again.”

The concert, where afternoon tea will be served, is expected to last around 30 minutes, which the organisers hope will make it suitable for families with children.

Tickets cost £5 and can be booked by calling (01491) 578238. They will also be available on the door.