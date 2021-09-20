Singer’s acoustic night at restaurant

SINGER-songwriter Ben Portsmouth is playing an acoustic night with music from the Sixties, Seventies and Eighties in Henley next weekend.

Ben, who is best known as a Elvis tribute artist, will be joined by a guitarist and vocalist and a cajun player for the show at The Square in Market Place on Sunday, September 26 at 9.30pm.

Tickets, which cost £20, are available in advance from the restaurant, where tickets are also available for a Portuguese dine and dance night with Duo Usofonia on Sunday, October 25, at 6pm.

Ben, who lives in Waltham St Lawrence, will be back in action as Elvis at the Wycombe Swan on Friday, November 12. The show, which starts at 7.30pm, is titled The King is Back and Ben will be joined on stage by the Taking Care of Elvis Band.

Tickets cost £29 to £36. For more information, visit www.wycombeswan.co.uk or www.takingcareofelvis.co.uk