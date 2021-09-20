Choir wants you all to come and sing again

HENLEY Choral Society is inviting anyone with an interest in singing to come and join them for a one-day workshop at St Mary’s Church next month.

The group will be learning Brahms’s Ein Deutsches Requiem at the Hart Street venue from 10.30am to 5pm on Saturday, October 9.

The workshop will be followed by a concert performance of the work at 5pm to which audience members are invited.

Choral society chairman Tim Wilson said: “After such a difficult 18 months for everyone, and especially with singers being unable to rehearse or perform, we can’t think of anything better than getting together to work on Brahms’s most humane, sublime and uplifting masterpiece.”

The workshop will be led by the society’s musical director and conductor, Peter Asprey. Joining the group on the day will be two professional soloists, soprano Hilary Cronin and baritone Hugo Herman Wilson.

A semi-finalist in the 2020 Kathleen Ferrier awards, Hilary trained at the Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance.

She is a member of the vocal ensembles St Martin’s Voices, Seraphim and Echo and has previously been awarded the Driver Prize for Excellence in Performance.

Hugo studied at the Royal College of Music, winning the audience award at the 2017 Somerset Song Prize competition. He was a Britten-Pears Young Artist in 2017, 2018 and 2019 and was this year a member of the Glyndebourne Chorus.

Mr Wilson said: “We would love singers to join us and experience working with our brilliant musical director and these incredible soloists.

“We can’t wait to see and hear our regular Henley Choral Society accompanist David Smith and Henley Youth Choir accompanist Anita D’Attellis get their hands around the complex choreography required of Brahms’s own arrangement of the Requiem for one piano, four hands.”

Mr Wilson confirmed that the society will be following the coronavirus protocols required by St Mary’s, full details of which are provided on booking.

He added: “Henley Choral Society workshops have proved incredibly popular in the past. Everyone gets a fantastic day of music-making, culminating in the thrill of a performance.

“It’s a chance to sing, to learn, and for local singers to see if they would like to consider joining Henley Choral Society. And we offer superb home-made cakes — what more could you ask?”

Tickets for the workshop cost £10 and audience tickets for the 5pm performance are £5. Hire of the score is also available.

For more information, visit www.henleychoralsociety.org.uk

• Having now resumed its weekly Monday night rehearsals at the d:two centre in Market Place following a long covid-enforced absence, the choral society is on the lookout for new singers. It is particularly interested in recruiting tenors and basses who enjoy singing a choral repertoire. To find out more, call membership secretary Wendy Hawkins on (01491) 576929.