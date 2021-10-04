Pianists join forces to tackle Brahms

PIANISTS David Smith and Anita D’Attellis will be putting their heads together at the same keyboard next Saturday (October 9).

The occasion is a one-day workshop at St Mary’s Church in Hart Street organised by the Henley Choral Society.

David is the society’s regular accompanist, while Anita does the same job for the Henley Youth Choir.

Running from 10.30am to 5pm, the workshop offers the chance for singers to learn Brahms’s Ein Deutsches Requiem.

At 5pm there will be a concert performance of the work to which audience members are invited.

The piano four hands accompaniment was first performed at the home of English pianist Kate Loder in 1871, two years before the requiem’s first full orchestral performance in England.

Choral society chairman Tim Wilson said: “It was common in the 19th century to disseminate orchestral works through piano four hand versions and the job was often left to arrangers working for the publisher.

“But, written by Brahms himself, this arrangement has a reputation for clarity and power, bringing out all his luscious lines while giving the pianists quite a challenge.”

David explained that he and Anita would be

co-ordinating their efforts using a tried and tested trick of the pianist’s trade.

He said: “Piano four hands can potentially pose a few logistical difficulties in terms of physical negotiation of the instrument when we are only playing one half each.

“But if you’re able to sync your breathing to an extent, much as singers in a choir often do, then this renders the whole process much more relaxed and a great deal easier in terms of collaboration.”

Mr Wilson added: “Both David and Anita make a fantastic contribution to the choral society and youth choir and it will be an absolute privilege to hear these two superb pianists playing together.

“There are tickets available for both the workshop for singers and the performance for the audience.”

Tickets for the workshop cost £10 and audience tickets for the 5pm concert performance are £5.

Hire of the score is also available.

For more information, visit www.henleychoral

society.org.uk