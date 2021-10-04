Folk four-piece are fresh from studio

THEY spent lockdown creating a series of short films showcasing their native Orkney Islands and the music that continues to inspire their unique sound.

Now award-winning Scottish folk band Fara are embarking on an 11-date UK tour that will bring them to Nettlebed village club on Monday.

Fresh out of the studio and with their third album due for release in February, the four-piece will debut a range of new self-penned material.

Folk nights organiser Mike Sanderson said: “Fara’s musical experiences produce an exciting and individual sound. With vibrant arrangements full of rich harmonies, energetic fiddle playing and driving piano, this is a night not to be missed.”

Tickets cost £16 in advance or £17 on the night. Doors open at 7.50pm. To book, call the box office on 01628 636620 or visit www.nettlebedfolkclub.co.uk