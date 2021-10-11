Chamber choir’s return was worthy of the Bake Off final

Aliquando Chamber Choir | Sacred Heart Church, Henley | Sunday, September 26

ON Sunday afternoon, Henley chamber choir Aliquando returned from lockdown with their first concert in more than 18 months, entitled Music and Afternoon Tea.

They performed a varied programme of well-known songs, starting with Ronald Binge’s Elizabethan Serenade followed by one of their favourite pieces, Glow, by Eric Whitacre.

Musical director Anne Evans said the choir had stuck together throughout lockdown by arranging regular rehearsals on Zoom, but that the opportunity to perform in front of a live audience would bring out the best in Aliquando.

And what a magnificent performance it was. The capacity audience applauded wildly to every piece.

A highlight was the female singers performing in two separate facing choirs to deliver a stunning operatic rendition of Monteverdi’s Pur ti Miro. This was followed by Gilbert and Sullivan’s comical Trial by Jury featuring the strong baritones of David Banbury and Fr Martyn Griffiths.

The concert ended with From a Distance by Julie Gold, followed by an exquisite rendition of The Ground by Ola Gjeilo.

All the pieces were sensitively accompanied by Joanna Miller-Shepherd on piano.

Canon Paul Fitzpatrick of Sacred Heart Church thanked the Aliquando singers, saying that they were not only exceptional singers but they were also fantastic bakers.

All were invited to the church hall to sample afternoon tea and a wide variety of cakes and sandwiches.

This trademark hospitality from Aliquando added greatly to the enjoyment of the audience.

Anne Evans reminded us that this performance was only the prequel to their forthcoming concert next month at St Mary’s Church in Hart Street, where they would be performing for the benefit of Nomad, the Henley-based charity that provides vital support to families and young children, in addition to delivering the much-needed food bank supplies.

Welcome back Aliquando and we look forward to seeing you perform again on November 6 at 7pm, when the soloists will include soprano Meryl Davies, mezzo-soprano Rosemary Clifford, tenor Alex Haigh and bass-baritone James Oldfield.

For more information, visit www.aliquando.co.uk

Terry Grourk