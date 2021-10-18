Monday, 18 October 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Musical partners

FOLK duo Chris While and Julie Matthews will perform at Nettlebed Village Club on Monday, October 25.

The award-winning singer-songwriters have played more than 2,500 gigs in a career spanning almost three decades.

The pair’s partnership began in 1993 when they were members of super-group The Albion Band. In 1997 they left the band to work together and have toured the world.

Both play multiple instruments. Julie plays guitar, piano, ukulele, bouzouki, mandolin, harmonica and accordion while Chris plays guitar, bodhran, banjo, dulcimer and percussion.

Tickets cost £16. For more information, visit
www.nettlebedfolkclub.co.uk

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33