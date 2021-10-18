Musical partners

FOLK duo Chris While and Julie Matthews will perform at Nettlebed Village Club on Monday, October 25.

The award-winning singer-songwriters have played more than 2,500 gigs in a career spanning almost three decades.

The pair’s partnership began in 1993 when they were members of super-group The Albion Band. In 1997 they left the band to work together and have toured the world.

Both play multiple instruments. Julie plays guitar, piano, ukulele, bouzouki, mandolin, harmonica and accordion while Chris plays guitar, bodhran, banjo, dulcimer and percussion.

www.nettlebedfolkclub.co.uk