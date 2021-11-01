Singer’s jumping in feet first to help save the planet

SINGER-SONGWRITER Purdy, aka Rebecca Poole, is gifting the proceeds of her latest EP to Just One Ocean, a marine conservation charity dedicated to clearing the sea of plastic pollution.

Rebecca wrote the title song Sink or Swim about the global climate crisis.

She is releasing it on Monday, November 8, to coincide with COP26, the United Nations climate change conference in Glasgow which starts on Sunday and runs until November 12.

The release will be followed by a free event at the Kenton Theatre at 3pm on Sunday, November 14, at which Just One Ocean founder David Jones will give an hour-long talk about the charity’s work.

Rebecca, who grew up on the Joyce Grove estate in Nettlebed, said: “I remember as a child walking into the supermarket with my mum and wondering where all the rubbish went. I wish I’d questioned harder and been as brave as Greta Thunberg.

“There comes a time when you can’t ignore the facts or the fears reverberating around our collective consciousness on a day-to-day basis.

“Sink or Swim was written in response to my fear for our oceans, our planet, our future and our children’s future. I’m desperate for our world leaders to make the necessary changes at COP26 while there’s still hope. This felt like the right time to share this song.”

The Sink or Swim EP’s cover art is based on a painting Rebecca did of a girl swimming, which when flipped around looked as though the girl was sinking.

She said: “I teamed up with graphic designer Stuart Crouch, who came up with this strong visual which we agreed felt powerless and powerful all at once. It looks like it feels — like we are hanging in the balance.”

• To attend David Jones’s Just One Ocean talk at the Kenton Theatre, RSVP by email to sinkorswimhenley@gmail.com