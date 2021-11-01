‘Masters of blues’ back on the menu

TWO guitarists acclaimed as “masters of the blues” are playing the Crooked Billet in Stoke Row on Monday night.

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, Micky Moody and Papa George were regular performers at the Newlands Lane venue.

The pair have a combined CV that is a who’s who of rock and blues music.

Moody was a member of Whitesnake, Snafu, Juicy Lucy and the Frankie Miller Band, while George has recorded and performed with Eric Clapton, Peter Green, Gary Moore and Joe Bonamassa among others.

Clapton said of him: “If you like your blues as it should be, honest and classy and delivered with a croaky bullfrog vocal, George is the man.”

Crooked Billet chef patron Paul Clerehugh said: “These two masters of the blues are highly regarded for their musicianship in their independent projects, as well as having worked together as a duo for more than 20 years. Together they deliver an inspiring feeling for the music.”

Tickets, in the form of a musical cover charge, cost £25. To book a table, call the pub on (01491) 681048.