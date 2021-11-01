Simply Red added to concerts line-up

NEXT summer’s Nocturne Live concert series at Blenheim Palace has been expanded from four nights to five, with Simply Red due to headline the new date.

The covid pandemic meant that the event was not able to go ahead either this year or last, but it will now run from Wednesday to Sunday, June 15 to 19.

On the Wednesday, Simply Red will be supported by the Brand New Heavies.

The following night David Gray will celebrate 20 years of White Ladder with support from James Morrison and Nerina Pallot.

The Friday is a reggae special with UB40 featuring Ali and Astro supported by Jimmy Cliff and Aswad.

Eighties rockers Simple Minds headline on the Saturday with support from Deacon Blue and Caezar.

Sunday’s concert with Lionel Richie and Macy Gray has already sold out.

Nocturne Live founder Ciro Romano said: “We’re overjoyed to have added Simply Red to the line-up for next summer. It’s going to be wonderful having everyone finally back together at Blenheim Palace enjoying five nights of incredible music.”

For more information, visit www.nocturnelive.com