Chamber choir has selection of Baroque riches to reveal

HENLEY’S Aliquando Chamber Choir will be back in action next weekend — just over a month after returning to live performance in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

At the end of September the group staged a “music and afternoon tea” concert at Sacred Heart Church in Vicarage Road.

Now they are preparing to present a concert celebrating the riches of the Baroque style of classical music.

Featuring works by Rachmaninov, Charpentier and Purcell, this will take place at St Mary’s Church in Hart Street at 7pm on Saturday, November 6 — with the proceeds going to Henley youth and community project Nomad.

Choir director Anne Evans said that after spending 18 months rehearsing weekly on Zoom, the choir’s 30 members have recently been able to return to a more normal way of working.

She said: “Just before the beginning of September we were able to get back together in person and so all of the work that we had done online really bore a lot of fruit.

“I was a bit worried that people might think they’d lost their voice or that they were a bit rusty.

“But the moment they started singing I realised that wasn’t the case — everybody was really keen to get back to singing again.”

As last month’s “comeback” concert confirmed, for Anne and the choir nothing beats performing in front of an audience in person.

She said: “It was absolutely amazing, actually. The church was full of people who were very excited to be listening to live music again.

“You know, we can practise and we can sing to ourselves but we really flourish when we’ve got an audience to sing to because we like to share our art and our skills — and then you get the feedback from the audience as well, which is very stimulating for us.”

Next Saturday at St Mary’s the choir will be accompanied by their regular orchestral ensemble.

Four professional soloists will also be performing — soprano Meryl Davies, mezzo-soprano Rosemary Clifford, tenor Alex Haigh and bass-baritone James Oldfield.

Among the programme’s expected highlights are Purcell’s Come Ye Sons of Art, Charpentier’s Te Deum and Rachmaninov’s Bogoroditse Dyevo.

Responding to recent speculation about rising covid case numbers nationally, Anne said every precaution was being taken by the organisers.

She said: “I think a lot of people are a bit worried and don’t feel very comfortable being in company but you can socially distance in St Mary’s Church because it’s really big.”

Tickets cost £25 for reserved seats and £20 for unreserved. To book, call (01491) 578238.

For more information visit www.aliquando.co.uk