Chamber choir can see blue skies ahead

THE Tamesis Chamber Choir is staging its first concert since the start of the coronavirus pandemic at Shiplake Memorial Hall tomorrow night (Saturday).

Titled Blue Skies Ahead, the 7pm concert is billed as an optimistic and joyful celebration of being able to make music together again.

The 25-strong choir will also share the stage with international vocal duo Indigo May.

Julie Kench, from Caversham, and Meinir Ann Thomas, from Wales, met while touring the world as members of Grammy Award-winning a cappella group The Swingle Sisters.

Julie also teaches singing at Shiplake College, where she is a colleague of Tamesis musical director Louise Rapple Moore.

Louise, who previously taught piano but is now the school’s head of careers, said: “We’re full of excitement and enthusiasm to be performing again.

“This concert reflects our hope and optimism for the future as well as making reflective acknowledgement of the challenging times we’ve all endured.

“We’re thrilled to have Indigo May with us to make it even more special.”

Among the expected highlights of the programme are Rutter’s Birthday Madrigals, Labi Siffre’s (Something Inside) So Strong, Simon and Garfunkel’s Bridge Over Troubled Water, Burgon’s Ave Verum Corpus, perhaps better known as the theme to Brideshead Revisited, and Irving Berlin’s Blue Skies. Louise added: “The concert also includes a live world premiere of the beautiful spiritual, Shenandoah. This was arranged especially for Tamesis during lockdown by talented Maidenhead-based composer Andy Milburn.

“It’s the first time we’ve performed it in person for an audience, which will be a very moving moment.”

Tickets for the concert cost £12 with a half-price reduction for students.

To book, call 0118 934 3200 or visit www.tamesischamberchoir.co.uk where a video recording of the choir’s lockdown recording of Shenandoah is available to view.