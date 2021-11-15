Choir performs live for first time since pandemic began

MEMBERS of the Henley Choral Society have performed live for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The choir sang A German Requiem by Johannes Brahms at St Mary’s Church in Hart Street following a workshop run by musical director Peter Asprey.

They were accompanied during the seven movements by Anita D’Attellis and David Smith on the piano.

Solos were performed by soprano Hilary Cronin and baritone Hugo Herman-Wilson.

More than 60 singers from other choirs across Oxfordshire and Berkshire also attended.

Angela Law, a member of the society committee, said: “As well as appreciating the beauty of the music, the singers stressed that it was so good to be singing live instead of via Zoom.

“The nave of the church was filled with singers, some of whom had not previously sung the Brahms, who learnt about this superb composition and sang with great joy.

“For most singers, including Hilary Cronin, this was the first opportunity for almost two years to perform live and for the audience too it was a treat to hear such wonderful music.”

The choir’s next performance will be a Christmas concert at St Mary’s on Saturday, December 11 at 6.30pm.

