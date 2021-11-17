Wednesday, 17 November 2021

All the way from Canada

CANADIAN four-piece Còig will on Monday night (November 22) become the first overseas folk act to play Nettlebed village club since the start of the pandemic.

Folk club organiser Mike Sanderson said: “With fiery high-energy Celtic style as their musical core, Còig shift between songs and tunes of the past and their own upbeat compositions. Get ready for driving tunes, haunting songs and infectious energy.”

Tickets cost £17 in advance and £18 on the night. Doors open at 7.50pm.

For more information and to book, call 01628 636620 or visit www.
nettlebedfolkclub.co.uk

