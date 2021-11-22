Monday, 22 November 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Music and comedy from Fairport star

Music and comedy from Fairport star

MUSIC and laughter will be on the menu at the Crooked Billet in Stoke Row courtesy of Fairport Convention bass player Dave Pegg and comedian and musician Anthony John Clarke.

The pair are playing the Newlands Lane pub on Wednesday evening (November 24).

Chef patron Paul Clerehugh said: “Peggy and AJ have honoured us with their hugely engaging, funny and musical evening previously.

“AJ is a top Irish stand-up and musician who storms it every night he gets on stage. After 25 years of touring and having been discovered by audiences all over the world, he has a legion of followers.

“For his part, Peggy is regarded as one of the most entertaining and amusing raconteurs and songwriters on the folk rock scene.

“A multi-instrumentalist, he joined Fairport in 1969 and has remained the group’s sole consistent member ever since.”

Tickets, in the form of a music cover charge, cost £20. To book a table, call (01491) 681048 or visit www.thecrookedbillet.co.uk

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33