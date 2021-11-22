Opera’s back at the barn for Christmas

LIVE opera is returning to the Great Barn at Manor Farm, Fingest, this Christmas following the success of two end-of-summer productions.

After a year’s absence due to the coronavirus pandemic, Bizet’s Carmen and Mozart’s Don Giovanni raised a total of £20,000 for charities Action Medical Research for Children and Child Bereavement UK.

Touring company Diva Opera has been performing at Fingest for the past 15 years and even used the barn for rehearsals when its usual London venue was unavailable.

Now the singers have been invited back to perform their festive show, We Need A Little Christmas, on Friday, December 10.

When four friends come together for their annual winter show, it seems that something is missing.

Could it be that they need a little Christmas?

But what makes for the perfect festive show?

Arias, songs, dances and carols of course.

Fabulous costumes and seasonal sparkle are guaranteed and the show features the talents of Catriona Clark, Katherine Aitken, Ashley Catling, David Stephenson and special guest Richard Suart.

Fingest organiser Sylvia Crowther said: “Diva Opera said it felt like coming home to perform here in September and gave stunning performances.

“We have invited them to return here with their Christmas show, which we hope will be well supported.

“We hosted their Christmas show a few years ago and feel that it would be a good moment to offer people a special evening at a local venue while we still need to be cautious about crowds and covid-19.”

Mrs Crowther confirmed that on this occasion the proceeds from the event will go to Action Medical Research for Children.

Tickets cost £40 and will include a glass of Christmas fizz and mince pies.

The performance will start at 7pm and finish at around 9.30pm.

The running time includes a half-hour interval for the refreshments, during which time raffle tickets will also be on sale.

For more information, visit www.fingestgreatbarn opera.co.uk