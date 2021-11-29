Classy ensemble’s Christmas return

A GROUP hailed as “the classiest brass ensemble in Britain” are returning to Henley to help get the Christmas concert season off to a festive start next month.

Onyx Brass previously performed with Henley Choral Society in December 2016 and again in December 2017.

The five-piece are known for their entertaining and warm-hearted style and have been described by Sarah Walker of Radio 3 as delivering “staggering virtuosity”.

At 6.30pm on Saturday, December 11, Onyx Brass will join Henley Choral Society and the junior and senior Henley Youth Choirs for their Christmas concert at St Mary’s Church in Hart Street.

Choral society chairman Tim Wilson said: “We are coming together to give a joyful Christmas concert and mark a joyous return to the choral society bringing live performances to Henley.

“The programme features Handel’s Zadok the Priest and Christmas Cantata by Daniel Pinkham as well as seasonal songs by the youth choirs and special pieces from Onyx Brass.

“There is also the opportunity for the audience to join in singing their favourite carols. We know how popular that is.

“And this year, as well as providing a feast for the ears, we will be providing a genuine feast with home-made mince pies on offer as well as the usual wine and soft drinks.”

As well as accompanying the choirs and audience, Onyx Brass will be playing arrangements of a number of traditional carols, together with Bach’s Nun komm, der Heiden Heiland (“Now come, Saviour of the Heathens”).

The choral society’s musical director Peter Asprey will be conducting on the night and knows Onyx Brass well, having first invited them to perform back in 2016.

He said: “I’m so delighted to be bringing Onyx Brass back to Henley. Everyone who hears them is struck by the richness and warmth of their sound as well as by their unique brand of humour. We really are in for a treat.”

Also providing musical accompaniment will be organist Henry Metcalfe, a graduate of King’s College London who was awarded the Sir David Willcocks Organ Scholarship.

Having previously been the organ scholar at Hereford Cathedral and Bristol Cathedral, Henry is now director of music at St Mary’s, Woodford.

Mr Wilson added: “We hope our ever-popular Christmas concert will leave you feeling full of the joy of the season and send you out into the December night with a spring in your step.”

Tickets cost £18 in advance, with under-18s £5 and family tickets £38. For more information, visit www.henleychoralsociety.org.uk

The following Saturday (December 18), Henley Symphony Orchestra will be performing two Christmas concerts at Christ Church in Reading Road, at 4.30pm and 6.30pm, conducted by music director Ian Brown.

As well as audience carols, the programme includes Bizet’s Carmen Suites, Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring by Bach/Stokowski, Khachaturian’s Adagio of Spartacus and Phrygia, Night Retreat from Madrid by Boccherini/

Berio and Leroy Anderson’s Christmas Festival and Sleigh Ride.

A spokesman said: “The short afternoon concert is a perfect way of introducing young children to a live orchestra and is particularly suitable for ages two to six.

“The evening concert provides an opportunity to raise the roof while singing your favourite carols with the musical backing of the full orchestra.

“The evening is rounded off by joining the orchestra for mulled wine, soft drinks and mince pies.”

For more information, visit www. henleysymphonyorchestra.co.uk