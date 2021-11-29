Singers joining forces

FOLK singers Billy Mitchell and Bob Fox are joining forces for a concert at Nettlebed village club on Monday.

Mitchell spent nine years as a member of Lindisfarne from 1995 to 2004, for whom he sang lead vocals and played guitar, keyboards and harmonica.

Fox is best known for playing the “Songman” in the West End production of War Horse which went on to tour the UK, Ireland and South Africa.

Tickets cost £15 in advance and £16 on the night. Doors open at 7.50pm for an 8pm start.

For more information, call 01628 636620 or visit www.nettlebedfolkclub.co.uk