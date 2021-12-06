Concerts aiming to work festive magic

TWO Christmas concerts are taking place in Caversham next weekend.

The first is a concert by candlelight at St Andrew’s Church in Albert Road on Saturday (December 11).

Starting at 7.30pm, the Caversham String Ensemble will be joined by soloists Jiageng Chen (violin), Timothy Watts (oboe) and Morgan Goff (viola).

The programme features Corelli’s Christmas Concerto, Winter from Vivaldi’s Four Seasons, Bach’s Air on the G string, Pachelbel’s Canon, Bach’s concerto for oboe and violin and Barber’s Adagio for Strings, plus audience carols.

Mulled wine will be on sale and a range of artworks inspired by this year’s Autumn Festival of Music and Art will be on show.

Ticket cost £22 or £20 for seniors aged 60-plus and £16 for ages 16 to 25, with under-16s free.

For more information and to book, visit www.

concertsincaversham.co.uk

Alternatively, call 0118 948 1610 or buy in person from the Caversham Picture Framer in Church Road.

The following afternoon, ladies’ choir the Glass Ensemble will be in concert at Queen Anne’s School in Henley Road from 4pm.

Choir spokeswoman Susan Downer said: “We love to sing but even more we love to bring joy to our listeners.

“On December 12 we would like to entertain you with a varied programme of seasonal music including carols for audience participation.

“We have given this concert the title Christmas Together Again.”

Festive refreshments will also be served and there will be a retiring collection for charity.

Tickets cost £10 with under-18s free.

For more information and to book, call 0118 947 8097 or visit www.billetto. co.uk/e/christmas-together-again-tickets-583386