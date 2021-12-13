Hippo makes it on to festive wish list

THE young singers of the junior and senior Henley Youth Choirs know what they want for Christmas — a hippopotamus.

At least, that is, according to the choirs’ new musical director Alex Haigh.

Alex, who grew up in Fawley, took up the post in August.

He said: “I’ve had a fantastic first term with Henley Youth Choirs — it has been so great working with such enthusiastic and energetic young musicians.

“The children love their music and I’m delighted we’ve had the opportunity for them to share it in so many different places.

“Just this term we have sung at Acacia Lodge Care Home, the Christmas lights event in November, and now singing alongside Henley Choral Society at St Mary’s Church this Saturday.”

As the musical director, Alex was responsible for choosing the music that the youth choirs will perform at the concert, which starts at 6.30pm.

He said: “I tried to pick a mix of classic favourites and some contemporary options. We have The Angel Gabriel, of which I fondly remember singing the verse three solo as a young student, White Winter Hymnal and Light in the Hallway from the amazing a cappella group Pentatonix, as well as the ridiculous piece I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas, which was a Billboard top 20 hit in 1953 — I think that’s my favourite.”

A retiring collection will be taken in aid of the Chiltern Centre, of which Alex’s late mother Stella was a patron.

Tickets for the concert cost £18 in advance, with under-18s £5 and family tickets £38. For more information, visit www.

henleychoralsociety.org.uk