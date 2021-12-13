Orchestra adds film favourite to concert

THE musicians of Henley Symphony Orchestra are on a mission this Christmas.

They have added Gabriel’s Oboe, from Ennio Morricone’s score for the 1986 film The Mission, to the programme of their 6.30pm Christmas concert at Christ Church in Reading Road next Saturday (December 18).

Also due to be performed are Bizet’s Carmen Suites, Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring by Bach/Stokowski, Khachaturian’s Adagio of Spartacus and Phrygia, Night Retreat from Madrid by Boccherini/Berio and Leroy Anderson’s Christmas Festival and Sleigh Ride.

A family-friendly concert will take place at 4.30pm.

A HSO spokesman said: “The short afternoon concert is a perfect way of introducing young children to a live orchestra and is particularly suitable for ages two to six. The evening concert provides an opportunity to raise the roof while singing your favourite carols with the musical backing of the full orchestra. The evening is rounded off by joining the orchestra for mulled wine, soft drinks and mince pies.”

For more information, visit www.henleysymphony

orchestra.co.uk/contact-us or call 07726 459261.