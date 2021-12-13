Christmas folk gig promises night of a million stars

TWO Christmas-themed folk nights will close out the year at Nettlebed village club.

The first, on Monday, features festive concert veterans St Agnes Fountain.

They will be followed a week later by Paul Sartin and Paul Hutchinson of Belshazzar’s Feast.

Folk nights organiser Mike Sanderson said: “St Agnes Fountain are Chris While, Julie Matthews and Chris Leslie of Fairport Convention.

“They are celebrating their 21st anniversary this year after missing out on their 20th anniversary tour last year.

“The Aggies have been called the ultimate Christmas band for their constantly evolving take on old carols as well as the wealth of new seasonal music they bring each year to their sell-out shows.”

Fans attending the concert, which starts at 8pm, can expect to hear some numbers from the band’s newly released album, Night of a Million Stars.

Chris While and Julie Matthews are known to Nettlebed audiences as an award-winning duo in their own right.

As well as Fairport Convention, multi-instrumentalist Chris Leslie is renowned for his work with The Albion Band, Feast of Fiddles and Whippersnapper.

Mr Sanderson said that Nettlebed folk nights are currently running at 80 per cent of the usual capacity in order to give everyone a little more space.

Tickets for Monday’s concert cost £19 in advance and £20 on the night. Doors at the High Street venue open at 7.50pm.

For more information and to book, call 01628 636620 or visit www.nettlebedfolkclub.co.uk

Following a break, Nettlebed folk nights will resume with Jon Boden on January 31, followed by Steve Knightley on February 7.