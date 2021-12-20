Folk pair serve up Christmas banter

A FLASH of festive humour is on the horizon at Nettlebed village club.

On Monday evening Belshazzar’s Feast visit the High Street venue for the final folk night of the year.

Paul Sartin and Paul Hutchinson are touring their Christmas-flavoured album, Mistletoe & Whine.

This features a blend of new music plus fresh arrangements and recordings of some of the duo’s favourite numbers.

With Hutchinson on accordion, Sartin sings and plays the oboe, violin and swanee whistle.

Folk nights organiser Mike Sanderson said: “Monday’s audience can expect an inspired mix of seasonal carols, songs and tunes, both modern and traditional, which combine to create a heart-warming, beautiful and frequently hilarious evening of music and entertainment.

“Sartin and Hutchinson are notorious for their superlative ability, wit, rapport and depth of experience.

“Together, they have entertained audiences across the UK, Australia and beyond with their eclectic and eccentric mix of tunes, songs and humour that sends audiences home smiling.”

Tickets cost £16 in advance and £17 on the night. Doors open at 7.50pm for an 8pm start.

For more information and to book, call 01628 636620 or visit www.

nettlebedfolkclub.co.uk

• Following a break, Nettlebed folk nights will resume with Jon Boden on Monday, January 31, followed by Steve Knightley on February 7 and Phil Beer on March 7.