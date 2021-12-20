Choral extravaganza celebrated the season in style

Henley Choral Society | St Mary’s Church | Saturday, December 11

TWO years on from their last such outing, Henley Choral Society’s Christmas concert proved to be quite the extravaganza.

Both Henley youth choirs and the Onyx Brass Ensemble featured and the repertoire was a wonderful mix of seasonal favourites interspersed with lesser-known pieces.

These ranged from as far back as the 15th century right through to arrangements by the contemporary American a cappella group, Pentatonix.

There were also audience carols during which voices, brass players and organist Henry Metcalfe enthusiastically combined forces to (almost) raise the roof.

First up was Handel’s majestic Zadok the Priest, composed for the 1727 coronation of King George II and recognised by its anticipatory introduction, building through an elongated crescendo before the choir bursts into joyful song.

Originally an orchestration, this was most impressively delivered by the organ and brass before climaxing with the full choir in six-parts singing “God save the King”. An exciting start.

There was further complexity in Samuel Scheidt’s A Child is Born and Orlando Lassus’s Omnes de Saba, both for eight-voice choir and beautifully enriched with the accompanying brass parts.

The fresh young voices of the junior youth choir beginning Henry Darke’s In the Bleak Midwinter — commonly known as the “dark” setting of two popular versions of this carol — contrasted well with the elegant cantabile of the adults joining in, alongside sensitively nuanced brass phrases.

The juniors continued with Ring in the Season, Mary’s Boy Child and I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas, each displaying superb diction as well as portraying the joyful elements through a series of actions — or “choralography”, as their new director Alex Haigh informed us.

The seniors gave a very sweet rendition of The Angel Gabriel in between their sophisticated Pentatonix arrangements.

Later, both youth choirs sang an energetic Fireflies by Owl City and Bernard’s version of Winter Wonderland. The youth choirs’ accompanist, Anita D’Attellis, provided excellent support with her neat and stylish playing.

The instrumental interludes delivered further pleasure. Onyx Brass gave a sublime account of Powell’s arrangement of Bach’s Nun Komm der Heiden Heiland, a piece he wrote for Advent, while Henry Metcalfe’s colourful organ solo — Leroy Anderson’s Sleigh Ride — had the audience bobbing along in time.

Two other choral society choices, the somewhat melancholic Coventry Carol, sung a cappella, and Berlioz’s soothing The Shepherd’s Farewell, demonstrated a wonderful musicality and a skilful blending of parts.

The final piece, combining all singers, was the Christmas Cantata, a work in three short movements by the 20th century American composer, Daniel Pinkham.

A tricky piece to pull off, comprising a hybrid of old and new compositional techniques, but nevertheless, under the capable direction of conductor Peter Asprey, we enjoyed syncopated jazz chords, a mysterious Gregorian plainchant underpinned by sombre pedal notes and a lively “Gloria in Excelsis Deo” dance finale.

Overall, this was a great musical celebration of the season and, if the audience wasn’t in a festive mood beforehand, they were most certainly feeling the Christmas spirit as they headed home.

Maureen Idowu

• Henley Choral Society meets at 7.30pm on Mondays at the d:two community centre in Upper Market Place. There are no auditions and new members are welcome. The next concert is Mendelssohn’s Elijah on Saturday, April 2, at the Great Hall, University of Reading.