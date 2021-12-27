Ben’s singing in New Year

ONE of the world’s leading Elvis tribute artists will be bringing in the New Year at a Henley restaurant.

Ben Portsmouth is performing at The Square in Market Place from 10pm next Friday (January 31).

The singer, who lives in Waltham St Lawrence, played his second ever gig in the former Queen’s Head pub on the corner of Duke Street and Greys Road.

He went on to win the 2012 Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist contest in Memphis and performed on the David Letterman show the following year.

Tickets for next Friday’s show cost £40. For more information and to book, call the restaurant on (01491) 578681.