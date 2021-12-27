Monday, 27 December 2021

Zeppelin five-piece are ready to project

FIVE musicians who have played with some of the biggest names in rock music are coming together to celebrate the music of Jimmy Page, Robert Plant, John Paul Jones and John Bonham.

Last seen headlining the closing night of this year’s Thames Traditional Boat Festival, Andy Crowdy’s Led Zeppelin Project are playing the Crooked Billet in Newlands Lane, Stoke Row, on Monday and Tuesday, January 3 and 4.

Chef patron Paul Clerehugh said: “This has become a January tradition at the Crooked Billet.

“The Led Zeppelin Project aren’t a ‘tribute’ band. There are no wigs, no platform boots — just spectacular musicians, tremendous fun, tremendous volume and a perfect end to the Christmas holidays.”

Tickets cost £25 in the form of a music cover charge. To book a table, call (01491) 681048 or visit www.thecrookedbillet.co.uk

