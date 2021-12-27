Proms favourites returning to Stonor

JERUSALEM, Rule Britannia and Pomp and Circumstance March No 1 will be performed at Stonor Park next summer.

The visitor attraction has confirmed that 14 years on from the last Stonor Park Proms, the outdoor event is being revived for 2022.

The London Gala Orchestra will be in concert in the grounds from 5pm on Sunday, August 14.

Conducted by Stephen Bell, they will perform a selection of popular classics, songs from musicals and flag-waving Proms favourites.

A Stonor spokesman said: “With special guest soloists to be announced, this will be an unforgettable experience and a musical highlight of the summer calendar.

“Stonor Park Proms continues a great British tradition that began over 100 years ago and will bring families and friends of all ages together to enjoy world-class live music together with picnics, champagne and a singalong in the summer sun.

“As the light fades and the music and atmosphere builds to a crescendo, Stonor Park’s gardens will light up with breathtaking fireworks and a stunning laser display.

“The orchestral soundtrack will bring this heritage site to life in a magical evening of musical entertainment enjoyed by thousands of guests.”

Tickets cost from £31. For more information and to book tickets, visit www.stonor.com