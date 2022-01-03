Music for beginners

MUSIC lessons for beginners will begin again in Henley next month.

Henley Music School will hold the sessions for five- to nine-year-olds at Badgemore Primary School in Hop Gardens on a Sunday once a month.

Laura Reineke, who founded the music school, a charity, in 2010, said: “Getting anyone back to group playing has been an uphill struggle since the coronavirus lockdowns.

“Playing in a group or ensemble is vital and the fun part of playing an instrument. We need to get children started early so that they have music as part of their lives for as long as possible.

“Children will learn Kodaly, a way of learning to read music, rhythm through drumming and singing in a small person’s choir.”

Henley Music School currently provides all local schools with individual music lessons in any instrument as well as after-school clubs, curriculum lessons and workshops.

For more information, email henleymusicschool

@gmail.com or visit www.henleymusicschool.co.uk