Monday, 10 January 2022

Rehearsals for choral society to start again

HENLEY Choral Society is inviting people to try singing as a new year’s resolution.

The society, which has about 90 singers and musicians, rehearses at the d:two centre in Market Place, Henley, on Mondays at 7.30pm and will restart next week after the Christmas break. Covid guidance is strictly followed.

Chairman Tim Wilson said: “If you have enjoyed singing in a choir or choral society, even as far back as school, and would enjoy being part of a lively, friendly and non-auditioned chorus, then we would love to hear from you. This month we start rehearsals for a performance of Mendelssohn’s Elijah at the Great Hall, University of Reading, on Saturday, April 2.

“This will be our current musical director Peter Asprey’s last performance with us and is bound to be a superb experience.”

He said there were always places available in the tenor bass sections.

Membership is free. For more information, call Wendy Hawkins on (01491) 576929 or email andrew.wendy19@gmail.com or visit www.henleychoral
society.org.uk

