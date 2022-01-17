A VISIT from the resident organist at Blackpool Tower Ballroom — Phil Kelsall MBE is always a special treat of the Henley Organ Trust’s winter season.

Phil was in fine form on Sunday afternoon. His mastery of the Allen digital theatre organ, which he clearly loves playing, was evident as he performed a varied repertoire of marches, waltzes and polkas, through classical pieces and tunes from musical theatre old and new. Plus, of course, favourites to tug at the heartstrings of the small but very appreciative audience.

His feet — complete with stripey socks flying over the pedals — are worth attending for alone, as is his signature tune, I Do Like To Beside The Seaside at the beginning and end. We are fortunate indeed to have artists of this calibre to play here in Henley.

Three more concerts remain this season, on February 13, March 13 and April 10. Each one has a different style but all maintain a high standard of first class entertainment.

Ah, but where are the young people who play an instrument to experience what it is possible to aspire to with passion, practice and determination?

These events are for everyone and affordable. It’s good to be back.

Geraldine Radley