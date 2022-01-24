Folk musician glad to be back in the groove of performing live

JON BODEN wears many musical hats, writes Natalie Aldred.

He is lead vocalist of 11-strong folk powerhouse Bellowhead, the group behind the bestselling album Hedonism, one half of Spiers and Boden, and a touring musician with the Remnant Kings and the Remnant Strings.

He also created A Folk Song A Day, an ambitious project that involved posting a traditional folk song online every day for a year.

The tracks are having something of a renaissance with airplay on Radio 3 on Sunday mornings.

Boden also appeared in Richard Curtis’s film About Time (2013) and contributed to the score.

On Monday, January 31, he will finally perform at Nettlebed village club after several postponements due to the pandemic.

Boden last appeared there with John Spiers in October and is glad to be back, albeit this time he will be alone. He says: “It’s always great playing at Nettlebed. I don’t know when I first played there but it was a very long time ago, so it feels like a bit of a homecoming.”

A musical polymath, Boden started out on the classical guitar and moved to the fiddle as a teenager.

“The fiddle is the equivalent of lead guitar for rock musicians,” he says.

He then became a “profligate instrument picker-upper” as he found the process of learning to play each one “intoxicating”.

For his 2009 album Songs From The Floodplain, he was responsible for the vocals, fiddle, guitars, concertina, double bass, drums, percussion, melodeon and harmonium.

This was the first in a trilogy of post-climate change albums, followed by Afterglow (2017) and Last Mile Home (2021), which he was working on when the world ground to a halt due to coronavirus.

Boden says: “I had come up with the concept and started getting ideas together but the moment that I sat down to really write it was the beginning of lockdown. At least it was nice to have something constructive and positive to do.”

He is fan of the eco-friendly wind-up phonogram and even released a limited-edition wax cylinder single.

“There’s something very magical about a simple physical object that just contains musical information,” says Boden.

“I saw a thing the other day where you take a vinyl record, stick it on a turntable and get one of the new [polymer] five-pound notes and just hold that in the groove and you can hear. It’s quite audible what’s on the record.

“The idea that you can, in a small groove, contain an orchestra is quite magical.”

Meanwhile, rowdy, stomping folk act Bellowhead have recently reassembled in preparation for a tour in the autumn.

Apparently, they have not gone rusty while on their lay-off. “I think once you’ve performed something enough times it goes into the deep memory banks and I certainly found that going back to Bellowhead,” says Boden.

“We hadn’t played together for five years and we did all have to do a bit of work to brush up but when we got in the room it just sort of clicked.”

With signs of the music scene recovering, he is feeling optimistic and should be on next month’s planned tour of the Remnant Kings.

Boden says: “People just stopped buying tickets in December but, touch wood, I’m certainly feeling more positive about the next few months than I was a month ago.”

• Jon Boden plays Nettlebed Folk Club on Monday, January 31. Tickets cost £16 in advance or £17 on the door. Doors open at 7.50pm. For more information and to book tickets, call 01628 636620 (between 10am and 8pm only) or visit www.nettlebedfolkclub.co.uk