Three of a kind

INDIE lovers missing live music and curious to know what local(ish) bands are up to need look no further than the Kenton Theatre in Henley next Friday (January 28).

Ghost Lights presents the first of a series of gigs highlighting new and interesting talent and differing genres.

The first one will feature three acts, Means of Production, Rocket Kings and Enjoyable Listens.

Electronic duo Means of Production are from Oxford and have been described as “a hypnotic and unforgettable experience: think Throbbing Gristle with a danceable edge”.

Rocket Kings, from Reading are a “uke pop band”, influenced by the Kinks and the La’s. You can see them in action (along with scenes of Reading) at www.youtube.com/

watch?v=kM30SlyFa_w

London solo musician Luke Duffett is behind Enjoyable Listens with an Eighties-infused style of indie and pop.

The gig will start at 8pm with each act playing a

40-minute set and 20-minute intervals between them.

Tickets cost £7. For more information, call the box office on (01491) 525050 or visit www.kentontheatre.co.uk