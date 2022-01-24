Fantastic females

THE second of the Wallingford Winter Recitals will take place next Saturday (January 29).

Organiser and pianist Anita D’Attellis introduces Trio Appassionata, a recital by female composers.

She says: “Clara Schumann, Lili Boulanger, Morfydd Llwyn Owen and Rebecca Clarke are not nearly as famous as their male peers but I have discovered fantastic pieces written by them.

“The programme is varied, some pieces joyous and exciting, others wildly passionate or simply beautiful.

“I am most excited about playing the first performance of Trio Appassionata by Libby Croad, which I commissioned in 2019 but due to covid hasn’t yet been performed. It always feels special to be the first to perform a work.

“For this recital I’m delighted to be joined by Marian Givens (violin) and Bryony Moody (cello), who have both played at Winter Recitals in previous years.”

The recital takes place at the Church of St Mary-le-more at 7.30pm (doors open at 7pm). The church will have covid measures in place and tickets are limited to 100 per concert. Audience members are asked to wear masks and to use the hand sanitiser provided.

The proceeds will be split between the church and Sue Ryder. Tickets cost £14 and are available from www.ticket

source.co.uk/wrw22