The birth of opera

OPERA Prelude begins a new series of events with a lecture recital at the Christ Church Centre in Henley next Friday (January 28) from 11am to 1pm.

Entitled L’Orfeo, this will explore the world of Monteverdi’s first mature opera with mezzo-soprano Georgia Mae Bishop accompanied by Lu Liu on piano.

Monteverdi is celebrated as the creator of opera and is said to have had a significant effect on the development of western classical music. Georgia Mae will lead the audience through the background, composition and sound-world of this opera.

Tickets cost £30 and are available from operaprelude.org/whats-on-1

