Accomplished performances by young musicians

THE Winter Recitals four-concert season in Wallingford organised by Anita D’Attellis began with an extraordinary and inspirational programme, performed by young people aged from 13 to 19, titled Bring on the Youth!

The musicians all came from Queen Anne’s School in Caversham. There were three violinists, a flautist and two pianists as well as a recorder player and soprano.

Each was introduced with a short biography of their accomplishments and most had already taken part in major competitions for young people regionally or nationally.

The pieces performed were very challenging and tackled with incredible composure and assured playing by all.

To open the programme, Juny Suh played two movements from the Bruch Scottish Fantasy which was colourful and energetic at first and then the melody took over. This was a polished performance.

Scarlett Hung, the youngest performer of the day, wrestled with the piano stool like a professional and then sat with great calm to play a wonderful well-known piece, Chopin’s Nocturne in Bb minor, with controlled energy and a great precision. The beautiful piece has great light and shade. It was smooth and soft and it was quite evident that Scarlett was simply engrossed by her task.

Molly Skeil introduced and sang a Nocturne (Now Thro’ Night’s Caressing Grip) by Benjamin Britten from his song collection On This Island, which has a striking melody. She sang clearly and expressively with great control.

Later in the programme, she presented the J S Bach Partita no 2 in D Minor on a recorder, which she explained was very similar to a Renaissance recorder.

The wonderful tone of the single melody line was just delightful. Molly is clearly able to play a great range of instruments and the expressive range of her performance with the recorder was a revelation.

Jaey Suh, Juny’s twin, played the Hamburger Sonata, a pretty flute piece with piano continuo from

C P E Bach, with two movements, allegretto and rondo.

The first was lively and melodic and the second full of dash and flourish and at the time of composition (1786) they were said to be daring in style. A composition I did not know, but will be seeking out to listen again.

Helen Jiang presented the Rachmaninov Prelude in G Minor for piano, which was incredibly energetically played and the plaintive and more melodic sections were very effective.

Hilaire Chong then gave a very driven performance of the Polonaise de Concert in D Major by Wieniawski, which was very demanding and she attacked with great style and speed.

The final performer of the night was by Maya Fear, Berkshire Young String Player of the Year in 2019, who is furthering her music studies and performing career.

She played Elgar’s Sonata in E Minor, three movements, premiered in 1918 and a very thoughtful and deeply felt work dedicated by Elgar to a friend who did not live to hear the work. It is elegant and tuneful and includes many mood changes, particularly in the middle movement, the Romance, while the final movement has a restless feel.

Maya sustained the emotional impact of the music with great skill.

Mention must be made of Conrad Spencer, who prepared at the organ for the concert but had to withdraw, as did one other performer on the night.

The young people were supported by the wonderful playing and support of the accompanist Anita d’Attellis, whose sensitive playing and communication with the musicians she accompanies enhances every performance.

After the long periods of restriction and cancellations of the past two years, it was a real treat to see these teenagers proceeding with their studies and careers, gaining performance experience.

Felicity Bazell