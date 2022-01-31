Reminisce with sounds of Sixties

THE Sensational 60s Experience is back on tour and now features Dozy Beaky Mick and Tich as well as Mike Pender, original voice of the Searchers, the Trems (all former members of the Tremeloes), the Fortunes and the Dakotas.

Whether you were there at the time or just love the infectious beats, you can step back in time to the era of Beatlemania, the Mini, Mary Quant and all things cool.

The Searchers had hits including Needles and Pins, Don’t Throw Your Love Away, Sweets For My Sweet and When You Walk In The Room while the Tremeloes had successes with Silence Is Golden, Do You Love Me and Call Me Number One.

Originally called Dave Dee and the Bostons, Dave Dee, Dozy Beaky Mick and Tich had hits including Bend It, Zabadak and The Legend of Xanadu.

The Fortunes are known for Storm In A Teacup, You’ve Got Your Troubles and Freedom Come Freedom Go, while The Dakotas, originally a backing band associated with Billy J Kramer, had hits including Little Children, The Cruel Sea and Do You Want To Know A Secret?

The Sensational 60s Experience is coming to the Hexagon in Reading on Friday, April 8 at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £30.50. To book, call the box office on 0118 960 6060 or visit www.whatsonreading.com

The groups will also visit the New Theatre, Oxford, on Friday, April 22 at 7.30pm. Tickets from £26. Call 0333 009 6690 or visit www.atgtickets.com/oxford