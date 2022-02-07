Women to the fore at magnificent winter recital with world premiere

ONCE again, Anita D’Attellis has demonstrated not only her brilliance as a pianist but also her considerable talent at curating magnificent chamber music

concerts.

At her latest Wallingford Winter Recital, Anita played in a trio with Marian Givens (violin) and Bryony Moody (cello) and, wonderfully, the whole programme comprised music by women composers.

All three players demonstrated great sensitivity in performance, towards each other’s playing and the varied demands of the

programme.

The evening opened with Clara Schumann’s piano trio No 1 in G minor, considered by some as her best composition, although not by her.

This beautiful piece has four movements, wherein the Allegro the emphasis on beautiful melodies was ably carried by each player.

The sprightly Scherzo provided a change of tempo and mood.

Then a lyrical piano lead, joined by the violin and cello, spun a sensuous Andante.

Finally, the Allegretto had marvellous cascades of notes, especially from violinist and pianist.

The second item, Appassionata for Piano Trio by Libby Croad, was a world premiere and the first time the composer had heard her work performed. She told me that she was thrilled with the trio’s presentation and it was certainly a truly special experience for the audience.

The first two of the three movements provided light and shade and haunting tunes set against the piano’s repeated pulsing rhythms.

In the second, slower movement, Lamentosa, repeated piano chords suggested a tolling bell. Finally, a frantic and superbly played Agitato concluded this remarkable, passionate piece of music.

I will certainly seek out more of Croad’s music.

The second half of the concert showcased three more women composers, two of whom had tragic early deaths.

Morfydd Llyn Owen died, aged 27, leaving an enormous opus, mainly for piano and voice. In this concert we heard her Four Welsh Impressions, all beautiful, growing from a gentle tuneful opening, Llanbrynmair, a graceful Glantaf, Nant-y-ffrith with its grandeur to a very lively, sweet final Beti Bwt, a pet name of one of her friends in London.

This was followed by

Passacaglia by Rebecca Clarke, a British-American composer and violin virtuoso, and was based on a theme by Thomas Tallis and was a melodic joy. The programme ended with three pieces by Lili Boulanger, a French composer who also suffered a tragic early death.

The Nocturne was delicately presented and the Cortège was surprisingly chirpy.

The last programme piece was D’un Matin de Printemps, where the cello joined the piano’s rapid sustaining chords and the violin skipped along. Completely delightful.

The evening ended with an encore by Croad, a beautiful piece sympathetically played by the three talented musicians.

There are two more Winter Recitals at Wallingford on Saturday, February 19 and Saturday, March 5.

Susan Edwards