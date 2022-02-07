Kiki prefers the quiet life on and off stage

KIKI DEE is happy to be the lesser-known half behind one of the biggest hits of the Seventies.

The other half was Elton John and the song was Don’t Go Breaking My Heart, which spent six weeks at No 1 in 1976 and also topped the charts in America.

While Sir Elton has gone on to huge fame and fortune, Kiki has had a quieter, but successful, singing career.

In recent years, she has benefited from another partnership with guitarist and composer Carmelo Luggeri with whom she will be appearing at the Crooked Billet in Stoke Row next week.

Born Pauline Matthews in Bradford in 1947, Kiki started her career as a session singer in the Sixties. She was known for her soulful voice and became the first female singer from the UK to sign with Motown.

She found success after singing for Elton John’s Rocket Records and had hits with Amoureuse and I’ve Got the Music in Me as well as singing on his album Goodbye

Yellow Brick Road.

She recorded the famous duet with Elton after replacing Dusty Springfield, for whom she had done backing vocals, who was ill.

The pair are still friends and he sends her an orchid every year on her birthday, March 6 (she will be 75 this year). Kiki says: “Elton’s life’s so extraordinary and my life’s quite normal, relatively speaking.

“I like being able to walk down the street and be anonymous — that suits me and gives me freedom. I think the world of him and I think we have an authentic relationship.”

She adds that Elton is one of the funniest people she has known.

“When we worked together a lot in the old days, he would have everybody in stitches,” she says. “He’s very quick-witted.”

Kiki had a quiet period in the late Seventies then had a comeback in 1981, when she released Star, a hit that became the theme tune of the BBC’s Opportunity Knocks.

She performed at Live Aid in 1985, reprising Don’t Go Breaking My Heart with John and continued recording.

She first met Carmelo when he produced a collection of bonus tracks for her album The Very Best of Kiki Dee.

They then played acoustic concerts together, starting with an appearance at the Royal Albert Hall for World AIDS Day in 1994, and they released a live album, Almost Naked, in 1995. It was quite a departure for Carmelo, who was born in England to Italian parents.

He was mainly self-taught with some classical training and until then was essentially an electric player.

The pair have now had a 25-year collaboration with acoustic guitar as the foundation of their sound.

They released studio albums Where Rivers Meet (1998), The Walk Of Faith (2005) and A Place Where I Can Go (2013) and in 2018 were invited to the reunion show of The Old Grey Whistle Test to great acclaim.

Now they are releasing The Long Ride Home, which is officially out in April but available to pre-order at kikiandcarmelo.com

Kiki and Carmelo performed 11 gigs at the end of last year after being interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

She says: “Once we had gigs under our belts, we felt we were back. We’ve managed to do our thing and keep it going and built up some people who love our music.

“You do feel like a product sometimes in the music industry, so I’ve kind of looked at those people, singer-songwriters and stuff, and thought, ‘I’ve got to start being myself’. I’d rather do my own thing and feel free.”

• Kiki Dee and Carmelo Luggeri are playing at the Crooked Billet on Wednesday, February 9. There is a full regular menu and a £25 music cover charge. For more information, call (01491) 681048 or visit thecrookedbillet.co.uk