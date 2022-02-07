February 7 — Steve Knightley, Nettlebed village club. Doors 7.50pm. Info and tickets: www.nettlebedfolkclub.co.uk

February 9 — Kiki Dee and Carmelo Luggeri, the Crooked Billet, Stoke Row. Info: www.thecrookedbillet.co.uk

February 10 — Harmony choir, singing session plus social and tea and cakes, Peppard war memorial hall, 1pm to 5pm. Every Thursday. Info: call Barry Wood on (01491) 629982 or email barry@barjen.co.uk

February 10 — Henley Symphony Orchestra rehearsal, The Henley College, 7.30pm. Info: www.henleysymphony

orchestra.co.uk

February 10 — Henley Youth Choir rehearsals, d:two centre, Market Place, Henley. Juniors aged seven to 11, 5.30pm; seniors aged 12 to 17, 6.15pm. Call Fi Harding on 07947 658252 or email fi.harding@sky.com. Info: www.henleychoralsociety.org.uk

February 11 — Pulse, The Pink Floyd Tribute, Kenton Theatre, 8pm. Info: www.kentontheatre.co.uk

February 12 — Blake Live In Concert, Kenton Theatre, 7.30pm. Info: www.kentontheatre.co.uk

February 13 — Henley and District Theatre Organ Trust presents Byron Jones BEM, town hall, 2.30pm for 3pm. Tickets £8. Info: www.henleyorgantrust.org.uk

February 21 — Joe Martin & The Great American Songbook, the Crooked Billet, Stoke Row. Info: www.thecrookedbillet.co.uk

February 26 — Noisy Kids: It Came from Outer Space, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra presented by Tim Steiner, The Hexagon, Reading, 11.30am. Info: whatsonreading.com