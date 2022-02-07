Families in space

THE Royal Philharmonic Orchestra’s concert for the whole family, Noisy Kids: It Came from Outer Space, comes to the Hexagon in Reading on Saturday, February 26 at 11.30am.

Presented by Tim Steiner, the show is inspired by all things space-age and is designed for families to discover their new favourite orchestral music. Explore galaxies far, far away and imagine visits from extra-terrestrials as the orchestra plays well-known classics, featuring music from Star Wars and ET as well as the Blue Danube Waltz and Clair de Lune. With songs and actions to join in with, fancy dress is very much encouraged.

Tickets cost £11.50 adults, £9.50 children, family of four £34. Call the box office on 0118 960 6060.