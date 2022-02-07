Monday, 07 February 2022

Trailblazing folk

SINGER-SONGWRITER Steve Knightley is known for his ability to root his songs in place and time, notably the West Country, where he was raised.

He is a founder member of Show of Hands, a trail-blazing folk and acoustic roots group described by Peter Gabriel as “one of the great English bands”.

Steve is patron of Shrewsbury Folk Festival, Sidmouth Folk Week, St Ives Festival and the Village Pump folk festival.

With a degree in history and politics, he is known for being a writer on “issues” and his song Arrogance, Ignorance and Greed was awarded best song at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards.

Follow Me Down, Songs from the West explores the art and craft of song-writing as Steve explores his extensive back catalogue.

Steve Knightley plays at Nettlebed Folk Club on Monday. Doors open 7.50pm. For more information and to book tickets, call 01628 636620 between 10am and 8pm or visit www.nettlebedfolkclub.co.uk

