Tribute band don’t need no introduction

PULSE, a Pink Floyd tribute band, will be appearing at the Kenton Theatre in Henley next Friday (February 11).

Expect an evening of prog rock, taking you back through the sonic experimentation of the various incarnations of Syd Barrett, Nick Mason, Roger Waters, Richard Wright, Bob Klose and Dave Gilmour.

Pulse are made up of seven musicians with years of experience of performing songs from Dark Side of the Moon, Wish You Were Here, Animals, The Wall and The Division Bell.

They are Ian Howarth (bass and vocals), Paul Hancock (guitar), Rob “Moon” (keyboards), Alan Whetton (saxophone), John Park (drums and vocals), Nicole Allan (vocals and guitar) and Debby Bracknell (vocals).

The show begins at 8pm and runs for two hours and 20 minutes with a 20-minute interval. For tickets (£22), call the box office on (01491) 525050 or visit www.kentontheatre.co.uk