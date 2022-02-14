Music and poetry

THE third in the series of Winter Recitals Wallingford is set to take place at the Church of St Mary-le-More next Saturday (February 19).

Schubertiade is an evening of Schubert’s beautiful music featuring soloists George White on viola and soprano Meryl Davies, accompanied by Anita D’Attellis on piano, and poetry readings by Annette Milburn.

Some of Schubert’s most well-known pieces are presented in this programme.

George will play the popular “Arpeggione” Sonata and Meryl will sing Shepherd on the Rock and other beautiful songs.

The translations of the songs will be read out beforehand so the audience can fully appreciate the poetry and interpretations.

Anita will also be playing a couple of piano Impromptus.

Schubertiade starts at 7.30pm and doors open at 7pm. Wine and soft drinks will be available

before the recital and during the interval. Tickets cost £14 and

are available from www.ticketsource.co.uk/wrw22 They may also be available on the door (card payment preferred).

For more information, visit www.anitapiano.com/wrw22