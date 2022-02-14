Fiddlers back at where it all began

FOLK shows at Nettlebed Village Club continue with an exclusive Feast of Fiddles originals and P.I.G. show.

The show will feature the original fiddle players from the very first Feast of Fiddles show at Nettlebed, which took place on Valentine’s Day 1994.

The band’s backline — better known as P.I.G. and comprising Hugh Crabtree, Davey Harding, Alan Whetton, Martin Vincent and Simon Price — will perform some material from their new album. They will then be joined by Phil Beer, Simon Swarbrick, Ian Cutler and Tom Leary, recapturing the band’s earliest days.

Feast of Fiddles and P.I.G. play Nettlebed Folk Club on Monday. Doors open at 7.50pm.

Tickets cost £17.50 in advance or £18.50 on the door. For more information, call 01628 636620 (between 10am and 8pm only) or visit www.nettlebed

folkclub.co.uk