Velvety voice signals return of monthly jazz nights

PURDY’S Pop-Up jazz nights are back. Singer song-writer Rebecca Poole, alias Purdy, says: “It hasn’t been monthly for a while, which is why it’s quite lovely that we’re opening up again with some new acts.

“I did one Christmas one and now we’re coming back for the monthly sessions, every first Saturday of the month.

“It’s at the HAODS Studio, behind the Kenton Theatre, so down the little secret passageway at the back. We transform the place into a jazz club and I have some very special guests coming.”

For the first Pop-Up, Purdy will be joined by “crooner” Shane Hampsheir, a regular of Ronnie Scott’s, 606 Club and Dean Street Pizza Express, on Saturday, March 5. Recognised as one of the UK’s most talented swing and jazz singers, Shane’s velvety, romantic delivery has been compared to that of Frank Sinatra. He performs with the Ronnie Scott’s Big Band, Syd Lawrence Orchestra, Peter Long Orchestra, Nick Ross Orchestra, the Debbie Curtis Radio Big Band and the Len Philips Big Band as well as with his own big band and swing band.

Future guests include Jo Harrop on Saturday, April 2 and Joe Stilgoe on Saturday, May 7.

Tickets are selling fast and Rebecca says: “I’ve got some really devoted supporters and they come back, so I’ve just been very lucky.”

Doors open at 7.30pm with a strict 8pm start and the show finishes at 10.30pm. Tickets cost £21. For more information and to book tickets, email mail@purdymusic.co.uk or visit www.purdymusic.co.uk/purdys-popup/march-05-2022