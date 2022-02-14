Music and mental illness combined

OPERA Prelude’s series of lecture recitals continues with a talk by tenor Alex Aldren, entitled “Madness in opera”.

Accompanied by JongSun Woo on piano, Alex will explore the extremities of emotion in opera.

From Lucia’s murderous rampage to Peter Maxwell Davies’s Mad King, opera has mirrored and helped shape contemporary perceptions of mental illness over the last four centuries.

Alex will look at shifting attitudes towards mental health from divine fools touched by God through incarceration in lunatic asylums to Freudian psychoanalysis and contemporary neuroscience.

With a long association between creative genius and atypical minds, this talk will investigate what drew many great composers and librettists to the theme of insanity and how they used opera to dramatise it to great effect.

• “Madness in opera” with Alex Aldren is at the Christ Church Centre in Henley on Friday, February 18 from 11am to 1pm. Tickets cost £30. For more information, visit operaprelude.org/

whats-on-1