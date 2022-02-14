Monday, 14 February 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Singers wanted

A CHOIR director is looking for singers to practise a medley from the film version of Les Misérables arranged for a two-part choir. 

Suzanne Newman, a music teacher, will be running a course at Charvil village hall on April 10, 11 and 12 from 6pm to 8pm.

She said: “We have spaces for female voices. No choral experience is needed — just a love of singing.”

The course costs £30, which includes the music. For more information, call Ms Newman on  0118 934 0589 or email suzanney
newman@btinternet.com

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33