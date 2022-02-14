Singers wanted

A CHOIR director is looking for singers to practise a medley from the film version of Les Misérables arranged for a two-part choir.

Suzanne Newman, a music teacher, will be running a course at Charvil village hall on April 10, 11 and 12 from 6pm to 8pm.

She said: “We have spaces for female voices. No choral experience is needed — just a love of singing.”

The course costs £30, which includes the music. For more information, call Ms Newman on 0118 934 0589 or email suzanney

newman@btinternet.com