Singers wanted

Crochet-makers give blankets to care home residents
HANDMADE blankets have been donated to a care ... [more]
Monday, 14 February 2022
A CHOIR director is looking for singers to practise a medley from the film version of Les Misérables arranged for a two-part choir.
Suzanne Newman, a music teacher, will be running a course at Charvil village hall on April 10, 11 and 12 from 6pm to 8pm.
She said: “We have spaces for female voices. No choral experience is needed — just a love of singing.”
The course costs £30, which includes the music. For more information, call Ms Newman on 0118 934 0589 or email suzanney
newman@btinternet.com
